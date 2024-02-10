Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $646.63 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.32 and a 1 year high of $660.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

