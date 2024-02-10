Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6,194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.04.

Shopify Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.44.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

