Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $2.71 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 98,127 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,603 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

