Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $254.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

