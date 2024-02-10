Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $172.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

