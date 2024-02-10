Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 14,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

