Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $227.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

