Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $243.03

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $243.03 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,226,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,212,559.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00471419 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
