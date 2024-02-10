Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macatawa Bank to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $346.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macatawa Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3,477.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.