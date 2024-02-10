Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Magna International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Magna International by 323.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Magna International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Magna International by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

