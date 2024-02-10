Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.638 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Magna International Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$73.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33. The company has a market cap of C$21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$64.41 and a 12-month high of C$87.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$435,361.50. In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$3,037,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$435,361.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,630 shares of company stock worth $4,005,485. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

