Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.638 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Magna International Stock Down 6.7 %

MG opened at C$73.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.48. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$64.41 and a 1-year high of C$87.00. The stock has a market cap of C$21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$3,037,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 40,500 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$3,037,500.00. Also, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total value of C$532,623.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,485. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

