Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 48,786 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,786 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,087,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,525. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

