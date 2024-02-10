Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,916 shares during the period. UGI comprises approximately 2.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.32% of UGI worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.