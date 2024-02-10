Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,593 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group accounts for about 3.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.55% of MDU Resources Group worth $21,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,331. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

