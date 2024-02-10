Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,797 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 51,192,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,323,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

