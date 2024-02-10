Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,377. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
