Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,377. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.