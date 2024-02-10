Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 255,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.31% of MaxLinear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after buying an additional 126,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,075,000 after acquiring an additional 319,971 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 662,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,517. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

