Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 327 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 2.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 5,099,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.