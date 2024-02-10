Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Trims Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Synaptics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 1.8 %

SYNA stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 585,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.