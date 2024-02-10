Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

