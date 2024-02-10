Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

MARPS stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

