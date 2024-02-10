Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MLM traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $527.14. 320,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.07 and a 200 day moving average of $458.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $527.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

