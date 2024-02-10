Masco Co. (MAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 11th

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Masco has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

MAS stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $76.43.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Masco by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Masco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Masco by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

