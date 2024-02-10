Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco updated its FY24 guidance to $4.00-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.250 EPS.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. Masco has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 559.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

