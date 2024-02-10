Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Materion worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Materion by 41.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 772.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth about $20,614,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 94.5% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $124.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,855. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

