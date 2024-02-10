Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.69343348 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $18,384,210.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

