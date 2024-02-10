Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Maximus also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.57. 539,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. Maximus has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 8,288.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Maximus by 92.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

