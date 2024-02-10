Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.500 EPS.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 539,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8,288.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.