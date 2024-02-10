McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $327.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $289.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.22. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

