McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $501.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.23. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.54.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

