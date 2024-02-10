McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $491.20 and last traded at $491.62. 676,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 729,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.98.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $213,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

