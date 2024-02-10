MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 53,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 125,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

