Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92), Briefing.com reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,174.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,144.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

