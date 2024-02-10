MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Up 3%

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.19. 154,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 176,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 4.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.