MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten Sells 400 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total value of $255,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 10.0 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $646.32 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $727.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.75.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.