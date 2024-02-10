MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten Sells 400 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total value of $255,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 10.0 %
MicroStrategy stock opened at $646.32 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $727.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.75.
MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.
