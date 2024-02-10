Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $173.43.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.