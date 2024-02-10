Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.52. 1,076,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.