Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Mincon Group Stock Performance
LON:MCON opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.19).
About Mincon Group
