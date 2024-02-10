Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,756 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Humana worth $45,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $370.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.87 and its 200 day moving average is $471.27. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

