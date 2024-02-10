Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,395 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $50,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after buying an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $330.89 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

