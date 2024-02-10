Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Workday worth $57,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 11,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,178,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,320,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 33.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $304.89 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $308.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,270.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

