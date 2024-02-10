Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $42.24 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $42,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

