Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $42.71 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $42,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,241,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,428,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,678,531. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

