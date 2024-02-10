Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $43.37 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,921 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $43,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after acquiring an additional 474,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

PXD opened at $227.22 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

