Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.42% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $51,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.