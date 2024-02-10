Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 36,243 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 36,243 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $54,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in FedEx by 128.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $242.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

