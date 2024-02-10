Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 46,050 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $45,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.
In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DHI opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average of $126.99.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
