Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 46,050 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $45,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHI opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average of $126.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.