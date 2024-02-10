Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,887 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $39,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.