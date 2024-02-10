Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,331 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $55,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Waste Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $190.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,666 shares of company stock worth $9,033,380. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

